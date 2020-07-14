All apartments in Apopka
Last updated June 27 2020

826 Brookfield Place

826 Brookfield Place · No Longer Available
Location

826 Brookfield Place, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Reduce for a quick rental Rock Springs Ridge Executive Home- A MUST SEE !! - Suit for Royalty, Executive Home with exquisite floor Plan offering 3 Masters Bedrooms one on the main floor with so much space you can entertain in your own bedroom with a state of the art Master bathroom with two walk-in closets two separate shower yets and much more. The other master is located on the second level making a total of 6 spacious bedrooms plus bonus rooms with 5.5 Bathrooms also offering a game room, theater, Gym, Office, walk-in pantry, large balconies in the second and first floor with a big back yard and 2 double garages to store all your favorite Toys; Many Upgrades Including Crown Molding, Travertine Stone and Porcelain Tile Floors, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Upgraded Cabinetry, Bathroom Fixtures, and Vaulted Ceilings. Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Office, Bonus Rooms, Media Room, Plus More...Great Space to entertain friends and family or even guests. A Must See! Approx. 7,870 Sq. Ft Just painted in an exquisite Soft pallet not reflected in the pictures ., This home is AVAILABLE for a new tenant Rock Springs Ridge is 18.0 miles northwest of downtown Orlando and 28.2 miles north of Disney World. The community features a 27 hole golf course, tennis courts and community pool.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3429128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Brookfield Place have any available units?
826 Brookfield Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Brookfield Place have?
Some of 826 Brookfield Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Brookfield Place currently offering any rent specials?
826 Brookfield Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Brookfield Place pet-friendly?
No, 826 Brookfield Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 826 Brookfield Place offer parking?
Yes, 826 Brookfield Place offers parking.
Does 826 Brookfield Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 Brookfield Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Brookfield Place have a pool?
Yes, 826 Brookfield Place has a pool.
Does 826 Brookfield Place have accessible units?
No, 826 Brookfield Place does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Brookfield Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 Brookfield Place does not have units with dishwashers.
