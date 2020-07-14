826 Brookfield Place

Amenities

Reduce for a quick rental Rock Springs Ridge Executive Home- A MUST SEE !! - Suit for Royalty, Executive Home with exquisite floor Plan offering 3 Masters Bedrooms one on the main floor with so much space you can entertain in your own bedroom with a state of the art Master bathroom with two walk-in closets two separate shower yets and much more. The other master is located on the second level making a total of 6 spacious bedrooms plus bonus rooms with 5.5 Bathrooms also offering a game room, theater, Gym, Office, walk-in pantry, large balconies in the second and first floor with a big back yard and 2 double garages to store all your favorite Toys; Many Upgrades Including Crown Molding, Travertine Stone and Porcelain Tile Floors, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Upgraded Cabinetry, Bathroom Fixtures, and Vaulted Ceilings. Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Office, Bonus Rooms, Media Room, Plus More...Great Space to entertain friends and family or even guests. A Must See! Approx. 7,870 Sq. Ft Just painted in an exquisite Soft pallet not reflected in the pictures ., This home is AVAILABLE for a new tenant Rock Springs Ridge is 18.0 miles northwest of downtown Orlando and 28.2 miles north of Disney World. The community features a 27 hole golf course, tennis courts and community pool.



No Pets Allowed



