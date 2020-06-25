739 Cavan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities business center on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

LARGE// Brand New 5 Bedroom Home in Breckenridge// APOPKA!!! - This beautiful home is a family's dream come true!



This is a large 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in a BRAND NEW Breckenridge community of Apopka. Serene LIVING!!!



This home features a great open floor plan with a formal living room, formal dining room along with an eat-in breakfast area, and a spacious family room open to the kitchen. All of the bedrooms are upstairs and contain large closets.



This property features fresh neutral paint throughout, carpet, ceramic tile flooring downstairs with carpet. Master bedroom with walk-in closet; master bath with his/hers vanities, garden tub and separate shower.



You will also find plenty of closet space throughout, downstairs half bath for convenience, separate laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, covered rear patio and covered front porch and a 2-car garage with auto opener. The front porch looks out over a community and the rear covered patio overlooks the back yard for some nice sunsets



The Breckenridge community is located just off 451RD. This beautiful, gated community provides premier access to Central Florida while offering your family more features, awesome plans and great community amenities.



This community has an unmatched location for easy access to metro Orlandos business centers and popular attractions. Situated just around the corner from the intersection of State Road 429 and the newly constructed Maitland extension, Breckenridge is just minutes from Maitland and Downtown.



Must see to fully appreciate.



Call today for an appointment to view: 914.200.3812



Email us at: Raymond.Reyes@number1broker.com



