737 Ashworth Overlook Dr Unit C
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

737 Ashworth Overlook Dr Unit C

737 Ashworth Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

737 Ashworth Overlook Drive, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
737 Ashworth Overlook Drive Unit C, Newly painted 2/2 Townhome - 737 Ashworth Overlook Drive Unit C, Newly painted 2/2 Townhome with 1 car attached garage in the gated Community of Overlook at Parkside. The unit has new carpet throughout, stainless appliances in the kitchen, full-size washer, and dryer in unit. The community is gated with pool. Grounds maintenance and basic cable are included. Copy of lease to HOA only. Tenants will be required to have a credit score of 675 or better and obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5611889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

