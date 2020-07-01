All apartments in Apopka
541 Keyhold Loop

541 Keyhold Loop · No Longer Available
Location

541 Keyhold Loop, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Gorgeous 5 bd/3 ba home is located in the friendly community of Rock Springs Estates. The kitchen has beautiful solid wood cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and built-in range and stovetop. The cafe is a great place to eat breakfast. The expanded patio opens to the over sized lot. The first-floor master suite has walk-in closets and an oversized shower. Upstairs has three additional bedrooms with a full bathroom. The upstairs family room is a perfect place to hang out. A five-bedroom and full bathroom downstairs is the perfect place for your out of town guests. The large backyard is fenced in and has a buried irrigation system. Extra features include: an expanded garage, additional recessed lights on both floors, and the house has been extra insulated reducing heating and cooling cost! Great location in an amazing neighborhood! Call now for a showing!!

*small pets only

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 Keyhold Loop have any available units?
541 Keyhold Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 541 Keyhold Loop have?
Some of 541 Keyhold Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 Keyhold Loop currently offering any rent specials?
541 Keyhold Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 Keyhold Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 Keyhold Loop is pet friendly.
Does 541 Keyhold Loop offer parking?
Yes, 541 Keyhold Loop offers parking.
Does 541 Keyhold Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 541 Keyhold Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 Keyhold Loop have a pool?
No, 541 Keyhold Loop does not have a pool.
Does 541 Keyhold Loop have accessible units?
No, 541 Keyhold Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 541 Keyhold Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 541 Keyhold Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

