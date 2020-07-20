2145 Shackley Place

Amenities
Nestled in the beautiful Emerson Park community, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an upgraded elevated courtyard lot with new flooring, water softener system, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, freshly painted rooms and a spacious open floor plan. Home is also equipped with Home Team access, touch screen thermostat and fully wired ADT security system. Community features a large pool, gym, playground for the little ones and Dog parks throughout the neighborhood. Clubhouse is also available for use to host parties and events. Emerson Park is located right across from the new Florida Hospital with direct access to HWY 429 and the newly constructed HWY 414 exchange. Don't miss out on the perfect home, come see it today!
