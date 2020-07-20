All apartments in Apopka
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2145 Shackley Place

2145 Shackley Place · No Longer Available
Location

2145 Shackley Place, Apopka, FL 32703
Emerson Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Nestled in the beautiful Emerson Park community, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an upgraded elevated courtyard lot with new flooring, water softener system, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, freshly painted rooms and a spacious open floor plan. Home is also equipped with Home Team access, touch screen thermostat and fully wired ADT security system. Community features a large pool, gym, playground for the little ones and Dog parks throughout the neighborhood. Clubhouse is also available for use to host parties and events. Emerson Park is located right across from the new Florida Hospital with direct access to HWY 429 and the newly constructed HWY 414 exchange. Don't miss out on the perfect home, come see it today!

Listing Courtesy Of FUTURE HOME REALTY INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 Shackley Place have any available units?
2145 Shackley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 Shackley Place have?
Some of 2145 Shackley Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 Shackley Place currently offering any rent specials?
2145 Shackley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 Shackley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2145 Shackley Place is pet friendly.
Does 2145 Shackley Place offer parking?
No, 2145 Shackley Place does not offer parking.
Does 2145 Shackley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 Shackley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 Shackley Place have a pool?
Yes, 2145 Shackley Place has a pool.
Does 2145 Shackley Place have accessible units?
No, 2145 Shackley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 Shackley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 Shackley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
