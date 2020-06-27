All apartments in Apopka
2039 Scrub Jay Road.
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

2039 Scrub Jay Road

2039 Scrub Jay Road · No Longer Available
Location

2039 Scrub Jay Road, Apopka, FL 32703
Maudehelen

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2039 Scrub Jay Road Available 09/30/19 AMAZING 3 Bed 2 Bath Plus an Office Home For Rent in Apopka, FL!! - Welcome to this AMAZING home for rent in Apopka, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. BRAND NEW wood-like plank flooring. The SPACIOUS living area opens up to PRIVATE fenced backyard through the sliding glass doors. Walk through french doors into your QUAINT office space that could double as a nursery or studio. Spend time cooking in your ADORABLE kitchen featuring ample cabinetry, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, STUNNING granite counter tops and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy meals in your breakfast nook overlooking the backyard and dining in your OPEN formal dining area. The home features sizable bedrooms with plenty of closet space and the ROOMY master suite features a double vanity with a GENEROUS walk in closet.

Lawn Care included. Conveniently located minutes from the SR-419, SR-414 (Maitland Express Way), local shops, restaurants and more. Only a short drive from Wekiwa Springs State Park. Zoned for Apopka Elementary School, Apopka Middle School, Apopka High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets are negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE 09/30/19!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5060843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2039 Scrub Jay Road have any available units?
2039 Scrub Jay Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 Scrub Jay Road have?
Some of 2039 Scrub Jay Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 Scrub Jay Road currently offering any rent specials?
2039 Scrub Jay Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 Scrub Jay Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2039 Scrub Jay Road is pet friendly.
Does 2039 Scrub Jay Road offer parking?
No, 2039 Scrub Jay Road does not offer parking.
Does 2039 Scrub Jay Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 Scrub Jay Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 Scrub Jay Road have a pool?
No, 2039 Scrub Jay Road does not have a pool.
Does 2039 Scrub Jay Road have accessible units?
No, 2039 Scrub Jay Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 Scrub Jay Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 Scrub Jay Road does not have units with dishwashers.

