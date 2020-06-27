Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2039 Scrub Jay Road Available 09/30/19 AMAZING 3 Bed 2 Bath Plus an Office Home For Rent in Apopka, FL!! - Welcome to this AMAZING home for rent in Apopka, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. BRAND NEW wood-like plank flooring. The SPACIOUS living area opens up to PRIVATE fenced backyard through the sliding glass doors. Walk through french doors into your QUAINT office space that could double as a nursery or studio. Spend time cooking in your ADORABLE kitchen featuring ample cabinetry, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, STUNNING granite counter tops and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy meals in your breakfast nook overlooking the backyard and dining in your OPEN formal dining area. The home features sizable bedrooms with plenty of closet space and the ROOMY master suite features a double vanity with a GENEROUS walk in closet.



Lawn Care included. Conveniently located minutes from the SR-419, SR-414 (Maitland Express Way), local shops, restaurants and more. Only a short drive from Wekiwa Springs State Park. Zoned for Apopka Elementary School, Apopka Middle School, Apopka High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets are negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE 09/30/19!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE5060843)