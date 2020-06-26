All apartments in Apopka
2016 Blackbird Drive

Location

2016 Blackbird Drive, Apopka, FL 32703
Maudehelen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently Renovated 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Home for Rent in Apopka, FL! - Welcome home to this stunning 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Home for Rent in Apopka, FL! This recently renovated home has new luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile. Beautiful open formal living/entertainment/dining area leads back to the kitchen. Gorgeous kitchen showcases breakfast bar with granite counter tops and an ample amount of cabinetry. Upstairs there is a second spacious living area. Immense master suite with private bathroom that includes a tub and a shower. Additional bedrooms share a hall bath. Large backyard with an open patio and a 2 car garage.This home has it all! MUST SEE! Zoned for Apopka Elementary School,Apopka Middle School, Apopka High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 or go to Atriummanagement.com to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.*

(RLNE2986978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2016 Blackbird Drive have any available units?
2016 Blackbird Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2016 Blackbird Drive have?
Some of 2016 Blackbird Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2016 Blackbird Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2016 Blackbird Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2016 Blackbird Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2016 Blackbird Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2016 Blackbird Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2016 Blackbird Drive offers parking.
Does 2016 Blackbird Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2016 Blackbird Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2016 Blackbird Drive have a pool?
No, 2016 Blackbird Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2016 Blackbird Drive have accessible units?
No, 2016 Blackbird Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2016 Blackbird Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2016 Blackbird Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
