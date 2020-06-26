2016 Blackbird Drive

Amenities

Recently Renovated 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Home for Rent in Apopka, FL! - Welcome home to this stunning 5 Bed 2.5 Bath Home for Rent in Apopka, FL! This recently renovated home has new luxury vinyl plank flooring and tile. Beautiful open formal living/entertainment/dining area leads back to the kitchen. Gorgeous kitchen showcases breakfast bar with granite counter tops and an ample amount of cabinetry. Upstairs there is a second spacious living area. Immense master suite with private bathroom that includes a tub and a shower. Additional bedrooms share a hall bath. Large backyard with an open patio and a 2 car garage.This home has it all! MUST SEE! Zoned for Apopka Elementary School,Apopka Middle School, Apopka High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 or go to Atriummanagement.com to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.*



(RLNE2986978)