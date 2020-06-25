1939 Sheeler Oaks Drive

2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom. 1 car garage. New kitchen, and carpet. Mature landscaping. Fenced back yard with storage shed. Screened covered patio. Quick move in available. $100 app. Fee. $149 Admin fee. $1,190 min. Sec. dep.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
