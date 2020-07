1925 Beacon Bay Ct.

Amenities

3 Bedrm Townhome In Apopka Near Wekiva For Rent (See Terms) -

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf



SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: NOW



***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,450.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,550.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,550.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***



Price: $1450/mo

1925 Beacon Bay Court

Apopka, Florida 32712

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Wekiva Park Townhomes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Property Sub Type: Two Story Townhome

Square Ft: 1806

Year Built: 2006



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*1 Car Garage

*1 Parking Spot

*Plenty Of Parking

*Screened In Patio

*Townhome-End Unit (Windows On 3 Sides)

*Huge Master Suite

*Living & Family Rooms

*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub

*Open Floor Plan

*Corian Countertops

*42 Cabinets

*Eat In Kitchen

*Tile Flooring

*Tile In Wet Areas

*Plenty Of Storage Space

*Wired For Alarm

*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms

*COMMUNITY Park

*COMMUNITY Walking Trail

*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*JUST 35 MINUTES To: The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: 429

*JUST MINUTES To: Walt Disney World

*CONVENIENT To: Wekiva Springs State Park & Downtown Apopka

*JUST MINUTES To: Rock Springs Elementary

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Orange Blossom Trail or Main St. from downtown Apopka, turn N. on Park Ave. Go N. approximately 1 1/2 miles and go past Welch Rd. and go another 1/4 mile and Wekiva Park Townhouse will be on right. Turn right on Beacon Bay Ct. to 1925.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



(RLNE3853439)