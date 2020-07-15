1836 CONCORD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Cute, three bedroom, spacious home with private, landscaped, fenced back yard - Cute three bedroom, spacious, Apopka home with private, landscaped, fenced back yard. Laminate floors in the main living spaces. Master bath has walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Small pet would be considered. Brand new flooring throughout.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information, please call, 1-866-611-3590 or visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



