Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1836 CONCORD DRIVE
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1836 CONCORD DRIVE

1836 Concord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1836 Concord Drive, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Cute, three bedroom, spacious home with private, landscaped, fenced back yard - Cute three bedroom, spacious, Apopka home with private, landscaped, fenced back yard. Laminate floors in the main living spaces. Master bath has walk-in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Small pet would be considered. Brand new flooring throughout.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information, please call, 1-866-611-3590 or visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5224337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 CONCORD DRIVE have any available units?
1836 CONCORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 CONCORD DRIVE have?
Some of 1836 CONCORD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 CONCORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1836 CONCORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 CONCORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 CONCORD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1836 CONCORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1836 CONCORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1836 CONCORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 CONCORD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 CONCORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1836 CONCORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1836 CONCORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1836 CONCORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 CONCORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 CONCORD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
