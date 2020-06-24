Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities garage

1350 Chebon Court Available 03/01/19 Newly remodeled Double Master Floor plan - 2BR (Double Master Suite) 2 and 1/2 Baths with great panoramic view from the south shoreline of Lake Francis inside of Errol Estates. Real Hardwood Floors. Lots of Windows. 1 suite has a private Atrium in the middle of the home. Granite Counters. Extra Large Single car garage has room for golf cart in addition to vehicle.



Homevest has a tenant application of $60 per adult. Upon approval, applicant will be required to pay an additional $50 per adult to the HOA for their application.



Owner needs about 2 weeks notice to remove furniture.



No Pets Allowed



