All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1265 Lexington Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1265 Lexington Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1265 Lexington Parkway

1265 Lexington Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1265 Lexington Parkway, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application. This beautiful house is situated on the hills of the upscale golf course community of Errol Estates. The property is being kept in maculate condition with shiny wall-to-wall wood floors. 4 bedroom 3 bath all on one story house. Upgraded features throughout the house, ceilings with designers crown molding, Split Master Bedroom plan with hardwood floors and master bath. Guest bedroom by the foyer also with hardwood floors opens to Jack & Jill Bathroom opens to Living r

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1265 Lexington Parkway have any available units?
1265 Lexington Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 1265 Lexington Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1265 Lexington Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1265 Lexington Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1265 Lexington Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1265 Lexington Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1265 Lexington Parkway offers parking.
Does 1265 Lexington Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1265 Lexington Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1265 Lexington Parkway have a pool?
No, 1265 Lexington Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1265 Lexington Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1265 Lexington Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1265 Lexington Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1265 Lexington Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1265 Lexington Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1265 Lexington Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College