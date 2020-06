Amenities

2BD / 2BA - Apopka - This is a beautiful 2 bed/2 bath FURNISHED Condo located in the heart of Errol in Apopka. Updated and lovely! Freshly painted. Carpet throughout living room/bedrooms. Kitchen features dark cherry cabinets, marble counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Overlooks family room. Comes with washer/dryer! Near downtown Apopka, close to schools and public transportation.



Rent includes interior pest control.



Application fees are non-refundable.



Sorry, NO PETS.



(RLNE5709010)