Apopka, FL
1237 Dekleva Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 4:05 PM

1237 Dekleva Dr

1237 Dekleva Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1237 Dekleva Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Plenty of room for the whole family! Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage located in a quaint subdivision in Apopka. This home has a huge eat in kitchen with an open floor plan to the living room and family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Dekleva Dr have any available units?
1237 Dekleva Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 1237 Dekleva Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Dekleva Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Dekleva Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Dekleva Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1237 Dekleva Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Dekleva Dr offers parking.
Does 1237 Dekleva Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Dekleva Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Dekleva Dr have a pool?
No, 1237 Dekleva Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Dekleva Dr have accessible units?
No, 1237 Dekleva Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Dekleva Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Dekleva Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Dekleva Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Dekleva Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
