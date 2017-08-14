1237 Dekleva Dr

Plenty of room for the whole family! Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage located in a quaint subdivision in Apopka. This home has a huge eat in kitchen with an open floor plan to the living room and family room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
