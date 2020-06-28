Amenities
1040 Loch Vail Unit#1723 Available 09/01/19 Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Baths Towhome with Loft ***Available 09/01/19*** - This Fantastic 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2nd Floor Townhome
Available to Move In 09/01/19
Located at 1040 Loch Vail Unit # 1723 Apopka FL, 32712 in Errol Estate Area
Property Features Balcony, Loft and Single Car Garage Attached
Community with Great Amenities Including Community Pool
No Pets Allowed
Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval
Very Conveniently Located, Minutes Away from Major Highways, Shopping, Restaurants & Entertainment.
A Must See to Appreciate
Contact Ivan Tobon (407)308-0600 with Outlet Realty and Schedule an Appointment.
WON'T LAST
(RLNE4111432)