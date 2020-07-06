1021 Loch Vail Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/91e7f09045 ---- O-LB Spacious 2/2 condo with one car garage in coveted Errol Estates. This condo has newer appliances and private screened in patio. Carpet throughout unit. Community Pool and covered picnic area surrounding pool. Water and basic cable is included through Home Owner\'s Association. Renters Insurance Required (No Pets) HOW TO APPLY: All adult occupants must fill out a separate application on our website at allcountypremier.com. In order to get pre-approved, all adult applicants must apply and pay a $50 application fee. YOU WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED IF ALL THE ADULT OCCUPANTS LISTED HAVE NOT APPLIED. Once you are pre-approved, we require a $225 Non-Refundable Administration fee to move forward with the final approval process. All applicant\'s must pass the credit and background check. QUALIFICATIONS: No evictions, no outstanding balance with a previous landlord, credit score must be higher than 500, household combined must make 3 times the rent. FEE\'S OWED: First month\'s rent is due at move-in and security deposit due 48 hours after final approval. Pet\'s must be approved during application process and applicant is required to pay a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet is due at the time of move-in. ***We receive several applications for one property and we choose the best qualified applicant for pre-approval. HOA application and application fees may apply. HOA MONTHLY FEES ARE NOT REQUIRED TO BE PAID BY THE TENANT. Thank You!