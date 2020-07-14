All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Preserve at Spring Lake

895 Wymore Rd · (407) 512-8352
Location

895 Wymore Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 833-101 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,120

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5c · Avail. Aug 21

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 11d · Avail. Aug 21

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 2b · Avail. Aug 14

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 17+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 907B · Avail. now

$1,560

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Spring Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
playground
tennis court
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to your new apartment in Altamonte Springs at The Preserve at Spring Lake. Experience the best of Central Florida living just two miles from Uptown Altamonte Springs and near Winter Park, Florida. We also have a caring on-site staff to oversee management and maintenance and provide such extras as courtesy package receiving. You won't find a community offering more quality, comfort and value than The Preserve at Spring Lake. Discover carefree living in the crossroads of Central Florida. We look forward to hearing from you!\n\nThe townhomes and apartments at The Preserve are newly renovated with brand new kitchens, upgraded brushed nickel lighting, huge walk in closets and a separate living and dining room area. When you see the elegant design and quality craftsmanship everywhere you turn, youll never want to leave. Living well also means making time to enjoy your coffee or wine on the patio or balcony. You'll appreciate our newly remodeled Altamonte Springs, apartments and townhomes offering many designer touches Resort-style living is exactly what you will love about The Preserve at Spring Lake. You can choose from one of our three glistening pools to dangle your toes in the water, do your daily swimming laps, or just lounge on the sun deck to enjoy a great read or a barbecue with family and friends. Or improve your muscle tone and endurance with our free weights, low-impact elliptical trainers, treadmills, and universal exercise machines in our complimentary fitness facility. We also have an Internet Cafe with free printing and wireless Internet access at the front office.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per adult
Deposit: $500 (minimum) 1-3 bedrooms, $700 (minimum) 4 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1, $500 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $20 for 1, $30 for 2
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: Open Parking, Reserved parking available $45/mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Spring Lake have any available units?
Preserve at Spring Lake has 22 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Preserve at Spring Lake have?
Some of Preserve at Spring Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Spring Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Spring Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preserve at Spring Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Spring Lake is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Spring Lake offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Spring Lake offers parking.
Does Preserve at Spring Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Spring Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Spring Lake have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Spring Lake has a pool.
Does Preserve at Spring Lake have accessible units?
No, Preserve at Spring Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Preserve at Spring Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Spring Lake has units with dishwashers.
