Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool

Fantastic 2 bedrooms 2 full bath.

First floor with easily accessible parking on front of building.

Vaulted ceilings, fire place and private patio.

Illuminated well by natural light.

The apartment is in mint conditions.

We are looking for a caring tenant to call this home sweet home.

Centrally located, close to Seminole County Top-rated schools, restaurants and close to I4.

Hurry and call today for a private showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5192487)