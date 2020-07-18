958 SALT POND PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Available now! Look no further! Beautifully remodeled condo with great views of complex pond and playground. This condo has been recently painted with brand new flooring, along with new counter tops, cabinets and bathroom vanity. It's a great location and the heart of everything, close to shopping, dining and great seminole county schools. Large laundry room inside the unit with private washer and dryer already in place. Screened balcony overlooks the playground and pond. Lots of shade from mature oak trees. Schedule time to see it and/or apply to get started.