Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

958 SALT POND PLACE

958 Salt Pond Place · (321) 277-2904
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

958 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Available now! Look no further! Beautifully remodeled condo with great views of complex pond and playground. This condo has been recently painted with brand new flooring, along with new counter tops, cabinets and bathroom vanity. It's a great location and the heart of everything, close to shopping, dining and great seminole county schools. Large laundry room inside the unit with private washer and dryer already in place. Screened balcony overlooks the playground and pond. Lots of shade from mature oak trees. Schedule time to see it and/or apply to get started.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 958 SALT POND PLACE have any available units?
958 SALT POND PLACE has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 958 SALT POND PLACE have?
Some of 958 SALT POND PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 958 SALT POND PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
958 SALT POND PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 958 SALT POND PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 958 SALT POND PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 958 SALT POND PLACE offer parking?
No, 958 SALT POND PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 958 SALT POND PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 958 SALT POND PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 958 SALT POND PLACE have a pool?
No, 958 SALT POND PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 958 SALT POND PLACE have accessible units?
No, 958 SALT POND PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 958 SALT POND PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 958 SALT POND PLACE has units with dishwashers.
