Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

957 Salt Pond Pl #202

957 Salt Pond Place · (407) 298-9777 ext. 3936
Location

957 Salt Pond Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 957 Salt Pond Pl #202 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 957 Salt Pond Pl #202 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 - 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths Condo For Rent at 957 Salt Pond Pl #202 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Additional HOA Application required $100 per person/married couple.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Celena.mgmt@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Additional HOA Application required $100 per person/married couple.

Driving Directions: Heading N State Road 434/FL-434, turn Left onto Great Pond Dr., (which becomes Seabrook Cv) Seabrook Cv becomes Buoy Ln, turn Right onto Salt Pond Pl.

(RLNE4604662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

