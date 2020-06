Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This is a well maintained 3/2 with office in the highly sought after gated Camden Club Community. Lots of upgrades including New roof in 2017, new HVAC in 2018, and new hot water heater in 2015. This is a maintenance free community which includes lawn and yard maintenance as well as access to playground and pool area. Highly sought after Lake Brantley School district and close proximity to I-4 and SR 429.