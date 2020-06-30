All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated November 12 2019 at 2:08 AM

946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H

946 Lake Destiny Road · No Longer Available
Location

946 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
A spacious second-floor condo in Altamonte Springs. The unit has fresh paint, kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Community facilities include 3 pools, Club House with exercise room, tennis and basketball courts. The property also has several on-site laundry facilities. Great location! minutes from I-4, local shopping, and dining. Only 10 minutes from downtown Orlando.

**Additional HOA app required**

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H have any available units?
946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H have?
Some of 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H pet-friendly?
No, 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H offer parking?
No, 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H does not offer parking.
Does 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H have a pool?
Yes, 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H has a pool.
Does 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H have accessible units?
No, 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 946 Lake Destiny Rd Unit H has units with dishwashers.

