938 Lake Destiny Rd. Suite B

938 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
2 Bed 2 Bath condo in Destiny Springs located in Altamonte Springs available now! - Lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo ready now. Kitchen is quaint with all appliances. Home has a combined living/dining room area. Fully tiled throughout! this home will not last.
Requires: $50.00 application fee per person 18 and over $100.00 HOA approval process for each applicant or $150.00 per married couple $100.00 Admin fee if approved
Requirement: No Evictioins/Landlord collections 2.5 x times the rent income Approval based on overall application and final approval contingent on HOA
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
