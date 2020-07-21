938 Lake Destiny Rd. Suite B

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

2 Bed 2 Bath condo in Destiny Springs located in Altamonte Springs available now! - Lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo ready now. Kitchen is quaint with all appliances. Home has a combined living/dining room area. Fully tiled throughout! this home will not last.



Requires:

$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over

$100.00 HOA approval process for each applicant or $150.00 per married couple

$100.00 Admin fee if approved



You can view more homes at: rentprosper.com



Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218

Email: victor@rentprosper.com



Requirement:

No Evictioins/Landlord collections

2.5 x times the rent income

Approval based on overall application and final approval contingent on HOA



(RLNE4304632)