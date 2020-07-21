All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL
938 Lake Destiny Rd. Suite B
938 Lake Destiny Rd. Suite B

938 Lake Destiny Road · No Longer Available
Location

938 Lake Destiny Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

2 Bed 2 Bath condo in Destiny Springs located in Altamonte Springs available now! - Lovely 2 bed 2 bath condo ready now. Kitchen is quaint with all appliances. Home has a combined living/dining room area. Fully tiled throughout! this home will not last.

Requires:
$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over
$100.00 HOA approval process for each applicant or $150.00 per married couple
$100.00 Admin fee if approved

You can view more homes at: rentprosper.com

Please contact Victor Martinez at 407-443-2218
Email: victor@rentprosper.com

Requirement:
No Evictioins/Landlord collections
2.5 x times the rent income
Approval based on overall application and final approval contingent on HOA

(RLNE4304632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

