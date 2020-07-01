All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL
899 Great Bend Rd
Last updated February 25 2020 at 12:00 AM

899 Great Bend Rd

899 Great Bend Road · No Longer Available
Altamonte Springs
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

899 Great Bend Road, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful completely remodeled 3/2 bath is located in the quiet neighborhood of River Run. It has Brazilian cherry hardwood and slate floors throughout. The kitchen has been redone with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Master bath has a travertine stone shower with rain head shower, and new cherry double sink vanity. The master bedroom has a custom built in California Closet. All knockdown texture on walls/ceilings, custom paint, recessed brushed nickel halogen lighting throughout-all on dimmers. Lots of light, big skylights throughout. The home has total privacy and is located on the Wekiva Preserve, directly on the Little Wekiva River. Great location, minutes from I-4. Close to Wekiva Bike Trail, local shopping and dining located at uptown Altamonte and Cranes Roost Park.

**lawncare and outside pest control included in rent! **
**Small dogs ok (under 30lbs)
**NO cats

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 Great Bend Rd have any available units?
899 Great Bend Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 899 Great Bend Rd have?
Some of 899 Great Bend Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 Great Bend Rd currently offering any rent specials?
899 Great Bend Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 Great Bend Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 899 Great Bend Rd is pet friendly.
Does 899 Great Bend Rd offer parking?
No, 899 Great Bend Rd does not offer parking.
Does 899 Great Bend Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 899 Great Bend Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 Great Bend Rd have a pool?
No, 899 Great Bend Rd does not have a pool.
Does 899 Great Bend Rd have accessible units?
No, 899 Great Bend Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 899 Great Bend Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 899 Great Bend Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

