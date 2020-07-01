899 Great Bend Rd

Amenities

This beautiful completely remodeled 3/2 bath is located in the quiet neighborhood of River Run. It has Brazilian cherry hardwood and slate floors throughout. The kitchen has been redone with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Master bath has a travertine stone shower with rain head shower, and new cherry double sink vanity. The master bedroom has a custom built in California Closet. All knockdown texture on walls/ceilings, custom paint, recessed brushed nickel halogen lighting throughout-all on dimmers. Lots of light, big skylights throughout. The home has total privacy and is located on the Wekiva Preserve, directly on the Little Wekiva River. Great location, minutes from I-4. Close to Wekiva Bike Trail, local shopping and dining located at uptown Altamonte and Cranes Roost Park.



**lawncare and outside pest control included in rent! **

**Small dogs ok (under 30lbs)

**NO cats



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



