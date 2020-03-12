875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Move-in ready 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Altamonte Springs. Gated community with impeccable landscaping, assigned parking, tennis courts, pool and convenient location next to Seminole State College (Altamonte Campus), SR 434 and Maitland Blvd. Close to shopping, office centers, highways, restaurants and more. Freshly painted interior. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Walk-in closet in master bedroom and second bedroom. Carpets replaced in 2018. Split floor plan with bedrooms at opposing ends of unit. Formal dining, living and family rooms.