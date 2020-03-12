All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 10:08 PM

875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE

875 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

875 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Move-in ready 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Altamonte Springs. Gated community with impeccable landscaping, assigned parking, tennis courts, pool and convenient location next to Seminole State College (Altamonte Campus), SR 434 and Maitland Blvd. Close to shopping, office centers, highways, restaurants and more. Freshly painted interior. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Walk-in closet in master bedroom and second bedroom. Carpets replaced in 2018. Split floor plan with bedrooms at opposing ends of unit. Formal dining, living and family rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have any available units?
875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have?
Some of 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE currently offering any rent specials?
875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE pet-friendly?
No, 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE offer parking?
Yes, 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE offers parking.
Does 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have a pool?
Yes, 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE has a pool.
Does 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have accessible units?
No, 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE does not have accessible units.
Does 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 875 GRAND REGENCY POINTE has units with dishwashers.

