Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204

873 Grand Regency Pointe · (407) 542-4403
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

873 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY! Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent at the highly sought after community of Crescent Place in Altamonte Springs. This is a gated community with A+ resort style amenities on site. Crescent Place is located within minutes from I-4, major roadways, shopping & restaurants. Unit has been recently repainted throughout and new carpet has been installed throughout. Unit also comes with a full size washer and dryer and 1 car garage. Basic cable, water, trash & sewer is included with the rent! Association approval required, apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 have any available units?
873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 have?
Some of 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 currently offering any rent specials?
873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 pet-friendly?
No, 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 offer parking?
Yes, 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 offers parking.
Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 have a pool?
No, 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 does not have a pool.
Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 have accessible units?
No, 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204 has units with dishwashers.

