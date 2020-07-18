873 Grand Regency Pointe - 1, #204.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

MOVE IN READY! Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent at the highly sought after community of Crescent Place in Altamonte Springs. This is a gated community with A+ resort style amenities on site. Crescent Place is located within minutes from I-4, major roadways, shopping & restaurants. Unit has been recently repainted throughout and new carpet has been installed throughout. Unit also comes with a full size washer and dryer and 1 car garage. Basic cable, water, trash & sewer is included with the rent! Association approval required, apply today!