873 GRAND REGENCY POINTE

Amenities

This unit is located in the gated Crescent Place community in beautiful Altamonte Springs and was recently upgraded with brand new tile and laminate flooring in 2013. The kitchen features a good size walk-in pantry/laundry room. The spacious master bathroom is equipped with a luxurious garden tub and lots of counter space. The community offers a big variety of amenities: large Pool with BBQ Area, Playground with BBQ Area, Fitness Center, Car Care Center, 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance, and Professional On-Site Management.