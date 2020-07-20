All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

858 Grand Regency Pointe #104

858 Grand Regency Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

858 Grand Regency Pointe, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom (1,106 SF) 1st Floor Condo in Exclusive Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Gated Community - Two Bedroom Two Bathroom (1,106 SF) 1st Floor Condo in Exclusive Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Gated Community. Between SR 434 and Eden Park Road.

FEATURES:
Split Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-In Closets, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Electric Range & Oven. Both Bathrooms Feature Tub with Showers. Closet Pantry. Window Blinds & Ceiling Fans Throughout.

AMENITIES:
Community Pool with Tables & Grills, Tennis Court, Sand Volleyball Court, 24 Hours Access Gym & Playground.

LOCATION:
Crescent Place at Lake Lotus, 858 Grand Regency Pointe, # 104, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, Near Altamonte Mall, Minutes from I-4 & Altamonte Springs Uptown.

RATE/TERMS:
12 month lease ONLY $1299/month, Includes Water/Sewer, Cable & Internet, One Month Deposit with Verifiable A Credit
Application Fee; $50
HOA Application Fee: Single $50.00 (per each individual)
Married $80.00 (must provide a certified marriage certificate)
HOA Orientation Fee: Single $100.00 (per each individual)
Married $120.00 (must provide a certified marriage certificate)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4869085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 have any available units?
858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 have?
Some of 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 currently offering any rent specials?
858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 pet-friendly?
No, 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 offer parking?
No, 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 does not offer parking.
Does 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 have a pool?
Yes, 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 has a pool.
Does 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 have accessible units?
No, 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 858 Grand Regency Pointe #104 has units with dishwashers.
