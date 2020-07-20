Amenities
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom (1,106 SF) 1st Floor Condo in Exclusive Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Gated Community - Two Bedroom Two Bathroom (1,106 SF) 1st Floor Condo in Exclusive Crescent Place at Lake Lotus Gated Community. Between SR 434 and Eden Park Road.
FEATURES:
Split Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-In Closets, Full Size Washer & Dryer, Refrigerator with Ice Maker, Dishwasher, Electric Range & Oven. Both Bathrooms Feature Tub with Showers. Closet Pantry. Window Blinds & Ceiling Fans Throughout.
AMENITIES:
Community Pool with Tables & Grills, Tennis Court, Sand Volleyball Court, 24 Hours Access Gym & Playground.
LOCATION:
Crescent Place at Lake Lotus, 858 Grand Regency Pointe, # 104, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, Near Altamonte Mall, Minutes from I-4 & Altamonte Springs Uptown.
RATE/TERMS:
12 month lease ONLY $1299/month, Includes Water/Sewer, Cable & Internet, One Month Deposit with Verifiable A Credit
Application Fee; $50
HOA Application Fee: Single $50.00 (per each individual)
Married $80.00 (must provide a certified marriage certificate)
HOA Orientation Fee: Single $100.00 (per each individual)
Married $120.00 (must provide a certified marriage certificate)
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4869085)