Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

839 Grand Regency Pointe Unit 200 Available 07/06/20 COMING IN JULY - Altamonte Spgs - Condo - Crescent Place - 1 BDR 1 BATH Condo on 2nd floor.



• 1 BR, 1 Bath 708 Sq ft

• Carpeting Flooring

• White Kitchen Cabinetry

• White Appliances

• Washer & Dryer Included

• Cable & Internet Included

*** Garage or Storage Room available for additional fee with HOA***



Applicant(s) must be approved by Crescent Place Condominium. Go to: www.tenantev.com

Enter Code: 6022

Credit score of 600 or better required by the HOA for approval.( At least one applicant.)

You must enter Management Information when applying.



Call Us! 407-966-4011 ext 0804 | 407-702-8643



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4115175)