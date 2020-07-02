826 Grand Regency Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse gym pool trash valet

**Credit Score must be above 600 per HOA** Move-in ready First floor condo located in the gated community of Crescent Place. Light and bright interior with carpet. Galley style kitchen with breakfast bar, separate dining and living room. The kitchen includes refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer! The condo also has a den that could be used for office space. Both bedrooms have huge walk-in closets! Community amenities include a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, car care area, and valet trash pick up.



** Additional HOA Application required**



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.