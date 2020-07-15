725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD

Amenities
THIS PROPERTY WILL GO FAST!! Tired of living in an apartment with loud neighbors on the top or bottom floor? Rent this fabulous, quiet, and Completely renovated villa in Hidden Ridge. Private entry drive to get to the community. Right in front of Altamonte Springs, Entertainment, Restaurants, less than 1 mile from the I-4 to get right to Downtown Orlando and MORE!! This property has many beautiful parks, including near by trails, lakes for jogging, and during the holidays Cranes Roost Park is filled with beautiful decorations and fun activities for the family. Also has many restaurant, movie theater, mall, supermarket, major hospital, and Chuck E Cheese!! This 3 bed 2 baths villa has it all!
NEW Interior and exterior doors
NEW Flooring throughout
NEW Kitchen with granite
NEW Bath vanities and granite
NEW Bathtub and Tile
NEW Lighting Fixtures
NEW AC system
NEW water heater
NEW Washer/Dryer
NEW Refrigerator
Requirements:
NO EVICTIONS THE LAST 24 months
NO PETS ALLOWED
MUST HAVE A STABLE INCOME
MUST PASS HOA BACKGROUD PROCESS
FEES & SECURITY DEPOSIT:
Application Fee $50 (per person over the age of 21, 1 Month Security Deposit + 1 Month Rent ($3,150)
This home is absolutely move in ready, don't miss out!!!