725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD

THIS PROPERTY WILL GO FAST!! Tired of living in an apartment with loud neighbors on the top or bottom floor? Rent this fabulous, quiet, and Completely renovated villa in Hidden Ridge. Private entry drive to get to the community. Right in front of Altamonte Springs, Entertainment, Restaurants, less than 1 mile from the I-4 to get right to Downtown Orlando and MORE!! This property has many beautiful parks, including near by trails, lakes for jogging, and during the holidays Cranes Roost Park is filled with beautiful decorations and fun activities for the family. Also has many restaurant, movie theater, mall, supermarket, major hospital, and Chuck E Cheese!! This 3 bed 2 baths villa has it all!



NEW Interior and exterior doors

NEW Flooring throughout

NEW Kitchen with granite

NEW Bath vanities and granite

NEW Bathtub and Tile

NEW Lighting Fixtures

NEW AC system

NEW water heater

NEW Washer/Dryer

NEW Refrigerator



Requirements:



NO EVICTIONS THE LAST 24 months

NO PETS ALLOWED

MUST HAVE A STABLE INCOME

MUST PASS HOA BACKGROUD PROCESS



FEES & SECURITY DEPOSIT:



Application Fee $50 (per person over the age of 21, 1 Month Security Deposit + 1 Month Rent ($3,150)



This home is absolutely move in ready, don't miss out!!!