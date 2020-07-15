All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD

725 Northlake Boulevard · (407) 267-8121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

725 Northlake Boulevard, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 72 · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
THIS PROPERTY WILL GO FAST!! Tired of living in an apartment with loud neighbors on the top or bottom floor? Rent this fabulous, quiet, and Completely renovated villa in Hidden Ridge. Private entry drive to get to the community. Right in front of Altamonte Springs, Entertainment, Restaurants, less than 1 mile from the I-4 to get right to Downtown Orlando and MORE!! This property has many beautiful parks, including near by trails, lakes for jogging, and during the holidays Cranes Roost Park is filled with beautiful decorations and fun activities for the family. Also has many restaurant, movie theater, mall, supermarket, major hospital, and Chuck E Cheese!! This 3 bed 2 baths villa has it all!

NEW Interior and exterior doors
NEW Flooring throughout
NEW Kitchen with granite
NEW Bath vanities and granite
NEW Bathtub and Tile
NEW Lighting Fixtures
NEW AC system
NEW water heater
NEW Washer/Dryer
NEW Refrigerator

Requirements:

NO EVICTIONS THE LAST 24 months
NO PETS ALLOWED
MUST HAVE A STABLE INCOME
MUST PASS HOA BACKGROUD PROCESS

FEES & SECURITY DEPOSIT:

Application Fee $50 (per person over the age of 21, 1 Month Security Deposit + 1 Month Rent ($3,150)

This home is absolutely move in ready, don't miss out!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD have any available units?
725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 725 NORTHLAKE BOULEVARD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Luxury PlacesAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity