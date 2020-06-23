711 Teal Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed all utils included

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool internet access tennis court

Orlando. 3/2 Townhome, Gated Community - Property Id: 81008



*** Amazing Location ***

For info please contact owner directly at (310) 916-8816 *** Furnished rental with all utilities included, lawn service, cable and wifi. ***



North Orlando Area/Altamonte Springs.

Need a temporary place? Remodeling? Corporate? This place is perfect.



Beautiful remodeled 3 bedrooms/2 bath located in Altamonte Springs. Upscale, Gated community...

Pool, clubhouse, tennis.



Located just behind Altamonte Mall, within walking distance to Cranes Roost Park and Uptown Altamonte. Restaurants and shopping, night life, just a short walk. Close to trails and minutes from Wekiva State Park. 30 minutes to Disney and atractions.

50-60 minutes to Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach.

