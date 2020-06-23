All apartments in Altamonte Springs
711 Teal Lane

711 Teal Lane · (310) 916-8816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 Teal Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3700 · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
all utils included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
internet access
tennis court
Orlando. 3/2 Townhome, Gated Community - Property Id: 81008

*** Amazing Location ***
For info please contact owner directly at (310) 916-8816 *** Furnished rental with all utilities included, lawn service, cable and wifi. ***

North Orlando Area/Altamonte Springs.
Need a temporary place? Remodeling? Corporate? This place is perfect.

Beautiful remodeled 3 bedrooms/2 bath located in Altamonte Springs. Upscale, Gated community...
Pool, clubhouse, tennis.

Located just behind Altamonte Mall, within walking distance to Cranes Roost Park and Uptown Altamonte. Restaurants and shopping, night life, just a short walk. Close to trails and minutes from Wekiva State Park. 30 minutes to Disney and atractions.
50-60 minutes to Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81008
Property Id 81008

(RLNE5859442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Teal Lane have any available units?
711 Teal Lane has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Teal Lane have?
Some of 711 Teal Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Teal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
711 Teal Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Teal Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Teal Lane is pet friendly.
Does 711 Teal Lane offer parking?
No, 711 Teal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 711 Teal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Teal Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Teal Lane have a pool?
Yes, 711 Teal Lane has a pool.
Does 711 Teal Lane have accessible units?
No, 711 Teal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Teal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Teal Lane has units with dishwashers.
