710 ST MICHAEL LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool tennis court

710 Saint Michael Ln. Quiet Neighborhood. Lake Brantley school district. 3/2.5 2 story townhome, master upstairs. Ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring. Great room and family room/den. Central air and heat. Storage with full size washer and dryer. Fenced private courtyard deck/patio. Assigned parking spots, community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Steps to the pool! Close to shopping, great location! Walking distance to Merrill Park, Publix, and much more. Newer washer/dryer are included but are for tenant convenience only. Landlord reserves the right not to repair or replace should they become inoperable.