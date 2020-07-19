All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 ST MICHAEL LANE

710 St Michael Ln · No Longer Available
Location

710 St Michael Ln, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Timberlake

Amenities

710 Saint Michael Ln. Quiet Neighborhood. Lake Brantley school district. 3/2.5 2 story townhome, master upstairs. Ceramic tile and wood laminate flooring. Great room and family room/den. Central air and heat. Storage with full size washer and dryer. Fenced private courtyard deck/patio. Assigned parking spots, community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Steps to the pool! Close to shopping, great location! Walking distance to Merrill Park, Publix, and much more. Newer washer/dryer are included but are for tenant convenience only. Landlord reserves the right not to repair or replace should they become inoperable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 ST MICHAEL LANE have any available units?
710 ST MICHAEL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 ST MICHAEL LANE have?
Some of 710 ST MICHAEL LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 ST MICHAEL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
710 ST MICHAEL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 ST MICHAEL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 710 ST MICHAEL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 710 ST MICHAEL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 710 ST MICHAEL LANE offers parking.
Does 710 ST MICHAEL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 ST MICHAEL LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 ST MICHAEL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 710 ST MICHAEL LANE has a pool.
Does 710 ST MICHAEL LANE have accessible units?
No, 710 ST MICHAEL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 710 ST MICHAEL LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 ST MICHAEL LANE has units with dishwashers.
