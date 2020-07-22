695 TEAL LANE

Amenities
Your Time is Now! You"ll appreciate this tastefully renovated Villa with a garage. A fabulous kitchen boasting 42' cabinets, granite tops, stainless appliances, center island breakfast bar and much more. Fans in every room. Tasteful wood look ceramic tile flooring throughout is just beautiful. A very impressive renovation with no idea it will ever be leased. This secluded GATED community is well located across the street from Uptown Altamonte, Cranes roost park, and the Altamonte Mall. All walking distance for all the free events of this area. Cranes Roost Villas offers a community pool, tennis courts and a wonderful walk around water feature. An enclosed patio plus an open patio to utilize your green thumb.