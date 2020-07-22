All apartments in Altamonte Springs
695 TEAL LANE
695 TEAL LANE

695 Teal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

695 Teal Lane, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Your Time is Now! You"ll appreciate this tastefully renovated Villa with a garage. A fabulous kitchen boasting 42' cabinets, granite tops, stainless appliances, center island breakfast bar and much more. Fans in every room. Tasteful wood look ceramic tile flooring throughout is just beautiful. A very impressive renovation with no idea it will ever be leased. This secluded GATED community is well located across the street from Uptown Altamonte, Cranes roost park, and the Altamonte Mall. All walking distance for all the free events of this area. Cranes Roost Villas offers a community pool, tennis courts and a wonderful walk around water feature. An enclosed patio plus an open patio to utilize your green thumb.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

