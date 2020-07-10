All apartments in Altamonte Springs
692 SEABROOK COURT
692 SEABROOK COURT

692 Seabrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

692 Seabrook Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bdrm 2.5 bath 2 story condo conveniently located in Altamonte Springs. Lower level has an eat in kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer in a separate laundry room. Large great room with balcony.Tile floors downstairs. Master bedroom and bath with soaking tub and separate shower are on lower level as well as a powder room. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms, a full bath and a loft area. There is a single car garage with opener. And there is a community pool. Water/sewer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 692 SEABROOK COURT have any available units?
692 SEABROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 692 SEABROOK COURT have?
Some of 692 SEABROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 692 SEABROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
692 SEABROOK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 692 SEABROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 692 SEABROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 692 SEABROOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 692 SEABROOK COURT offers parking.
Does 692 SEABROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 692 SEABROOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 692 SEABROOK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 692 SEABROOK COURT has a pool.
Does 692 SEABROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 692 SEABROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 692 SEABROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 692 SEABROOK COURT has units with dishwashers.

