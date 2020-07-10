692 SEABROOK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Spacious 3 bdrm 2.5 bath 2 story condo conveniently located in Altamonte Springs. Lower level has an eat in kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer and dryer in a separate laundry room. Large great room with balcony.Tile floors downstairs. Master bedroom and bath with soaking tub and separate shower are on lower level as well as a powder room. Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms, a full bath and a loft area. There is a single car garage with opener. And there is a community pool. Water/sewer included