685 Youngstown Pkwy #297

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool ceiling fan racquetball court tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Unit - 3/2 - 1st Floor

Lovely 1222sq foot home; Three bedrooms & two bathroom. Living area; Dining room, Fireplace to enjoy when the temperate is just right. All kitchen appliances are included as well as a washer & dryer. Ceiling fans and blinds included. Water and garbage are included in rent.



The community is nestled in oak trees and very quiet. It has a jogging trail along the Little Wekiva River. For those that work, not far from I-4 but this unit still offers a quite and hidden home. This community is zoned for Great School: Teague Middle & Lake Brantley High. The community is close to Altamonte Mall Shopping Center for shopping and with lots of nice restaurants.



At Hidden Springs, you are just minutes away from I-4, off of State Rd 434, located near shopping, dining, entertainment and more! We are right off of Montgomery Road in Altamonte Springs. Call to make an appointment today!



Water, sewer, and trash included

Two Swimming Pools; 2 hot tub

Tennis Court

Racquetball Court

Great Location

$100.00 application fee*



These deals won't last long, all availability is on a first come, first served basis.



For more information please go to www.allaboutmgmt.com or call today and ask Laura for more info or to schedule a showing, at: 352-255-4588(cell) 407-688-7405(office)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3211604)