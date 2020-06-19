All apartments in Altamonte Springs
685 Youngstown Pkwy #297
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:11 AM

685 Youngstown Pkwy #297

685 Youngstown Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

685 Youngstown Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
ceiling fan
racquetball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Unit - 3/2 - 1st Floor
Lovely 1222sq foot home; Three bedrooms & two bathroom. Living area; Dining room, Fireplace to enjoy when the temperate is just right. All kitchen appliances are included as well as a washer & dryer. Ceiling fans and blinds included. Water and garbage are included in rent.

The community is nestled in oak trees and very quiet. It has a jogging trail along the Little Wekiva River. For those that work, not far from I-4 but this unit still offers a quite and hidden home. This community is zoned for Great School: Teague Middle & Lake Brantley High. The community is close to Altamonte Mall Shopping Center for shopping and with lots of nice restaurants.

At Hidden Springs, you are just minutes away from I-4, off of State Rd 434, located near shopping, dining, entertainment and more! We are right off of Montgomery Road in Altamonte Springs. Call to make an appointment today!

Water, sewer, and trash included
Two Swimming Pools; 2 hot tub
Tennis Court
Racquetball Court
Great Location
$100.00 application fee*

These deals won't last long, all availability is on a first come, first served basis.

For more information please go to www.allaboutmgmt.com or call today and ask Laura for more info or to schedule a showing, at: 352-255-4588(cell) 407-688-7405(office)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3211604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 have any available units?
685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 have?
Some of 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 currently offering any rent specials?
685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 pet-friendly?
No, 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 offer parking?
No, 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 does not offer parking.
Does 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 have a pool?
Yes, 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 has a pool.
Does 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 have accessible units?
No, 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 does not have accessible units.
Does 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 Youngstown Pkwy #297 does not have units with dishwashers.

