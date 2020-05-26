All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE

657 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

657 Magnolia Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Find in Altemonte Springs. Home has no HOA and plenty of space in doors and out.
4 bedroom, 2 bath home with garage and two living areas. Newer appliances in the kitchen. Freshly painted.
The home is tiled throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have any available units?
657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus