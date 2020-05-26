Great Find in Altemonte Springs. Home has no HOA and plenty of space in doors and out. 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with garage and two living areas. Newer appliances in the kitchen. Freshly painted. The home is tiled throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE have any available units?
657 MAGNOLIA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.