Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court tennis court

2/2 Townhouse - 2nd Floor; No Balcony - 2/2 Twn - 2nd Floor; No Balcony



Lovely two (2) bedrooms & two (2) bathroom townhouse; Master Bedroom & Bath Upstairs; Living area; Dining room, & Fireplace to enjoy on frigid nights. All kitchen appliances are included as well as a stackable washer & dryer. Water and garbage also included in rent. Sorry NO pets!



Call 407-688-7405 to schedule your move in date today! Visit our website at www.allaboutmgmt.com, Wanda Rosa, Realtor



