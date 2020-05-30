All apartments in Altamonte Springs
630 CRANES WAY
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:48 AM

630 CRANES WAY

630 Cranes Way · No Longer Available
Location

630 Cranes Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Completely renovated second floor condo, all new kitchen with granite counters, tile floors and new appliances, including new washer/dryer. Kitchen has room for a breakfast table and is open to the living room. Living room has all new tile floors and has sliding glass doors that lead out to a newly tiled covered/screened porch. Home has all new fixtures, new water heater.. Community has community pool, tennis courts, Across street to cranes roost park, Altamonte springs mall: walk to movies, Starbucks, whole foods, & watch fireworks from community pool. Seminole county schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

