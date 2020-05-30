630 CRANES WAY

Amenities

Completely renovated second floor condo, all new kitchen with granite counters, tile floors and new appliances, including new washer/dryer. Kitchen has room for a breakfast table and is open to the living room. Living room has all new tile floors and has sliding glass doors that lead out to a newly tiled covered/screened porch. Home has all new fixtures, new water heater.. Community has community pool, tennis courts, Across street to cranes roost park, Altamonte springs mall: walk to movies, Starbucks, whole foods, & watch fireworks from community pool. Seminole county schools