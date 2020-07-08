All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

627 Northlake Blvd

627 Northlake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

627 Northlake Boulevard, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 bedroom Townhome in Altamonte Heights - 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse at Altamonte Heights. Community is located within walking distance to Uptown Altamonte & Cranes Roost Park! Easy access to I-4 and other major roadways. Quick commute to downtown Orlando. Property features LVT plank throughout on the 1st floor & carpet in bedroom. Stainless steel appliances accent the kitchen. Patio is enclosed and has additional storage space. A great place to call home!

(RLNE5328404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 Northlake Blvd have any available units?
627 Northlake Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 627 Northlake Blvd have?
Some of 627 Northlake Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Northlake Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
627 Northlake Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Northlake Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 627 Northlake Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 627 Northlake Blvd offer parking?
No, 627 Northlake Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 627 Northlake Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Northlake Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Northlake Blvd have a pool?
No, 627 Northlake Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 627 Northlake Blvd have accessible units?
No, 627 Northlake Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Northlake Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 Northlake Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
