627 Northlake Blvd

627 Northlake Boulevard, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
patio / balcony
stainless steel
extra storage
carpet
Lovely 3 bedroom Townhome in Altamonte Heights - 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse at Altamonte Heights. Community is located within walking distance to Uptown Altamonte & Cranes Roost Park! Easy access to I-4 and other major roadways. Quick commute to downtown Orlando. Property features LVT plank throughout on the 1st floor & carpet in bedroom. Stainless steel appliances accent the kitchen. Patio is enclosed and has additional storage space. A great place to call home!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
