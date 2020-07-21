616 Woodling Place

Amenities
Cozy 3/1.5 with One Car Carport - Great Altamonte Springs Location! - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying
1175 Square Ft 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with one car carport
Completely Remodeled with Fresh Paint and updated bathrooms
Living Room with Dining Area, fenced yard, utility room with storage.
New Appliances, new roof and AC
Hillcrest is a quiet neighborhood, Great Location near St Mary Magdelens, 17-92, Maitland Blvd and 436. Close to the Altamonte Mall.
www.ezrent407.com
Rent Includes Monthly PEST CONTROL and AC Service.
(RLNE5126951)