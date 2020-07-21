616 Woodling Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 3/1.5 with One Car Carport - Great Altamonte Springs Location! - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times

MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



1175 Square Ft 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with one car carport

Completely Remodeled with Fresh Paint and updated bathrooms

Living Room with Dining Area, fenced yard, utility room with storage.

New Appliances, new roof and AC



Hillcrest is a quiet neighborhood, Great Location near St Mary Magdelens, 17-92, Maitland Blvd and 436. Close to the Altamonte Mall.



www.ezrent407.com



Rent Includes Monthly PEST CONTROL and AC Service.



(RLNE5126951)