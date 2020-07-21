All apartments in Altamonte Springs
616 Woodling Place
616 Woodling Place

Location

616 Woodling Place, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3/1.5 with One Car Carport - Great Altamonte Springs Location! - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times
MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying

1175 Square Ft 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with one car carport
Completely Remodeled with Fresh Paint and updated bathrooms
Living Room with Dining Area, fenced yard, utility room with storage.
New Appliances, new roof and AC

Hillcrest is a quiet neighborhood, Great Location near St Mary Magdelens, 17-92, Maitland Blvd and 436. Close to the Altamonte Mall.

www.ezrent407.com

Rent Includes Monthly PEST CONTROL and AC Service.

(RLNE5126951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

