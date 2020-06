Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Large 3 bedroom 2 bath Condo - What a great location. In the heart of Altamonte springs you get to come home to a large three bedroom two bath condo.

This condo features a large private balcony off the large living area, inside utility closet in kitchen includes Full size Washer/Dryer. All three bedrooms have spacious closets with plenty of storage.



Available Now for immediate move in.



Text Ruth 407 923 0188



(RLNE5199396)