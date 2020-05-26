All apartments in Altamonte Springs
607 FENTON PLACE
607 FENTON PLACE

607 Fenton Pl · No Longer Available
Location

607 Fenton Pl, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Move in ready! Cozy and spacious bright first floor 2/2, new carpet, plenty of closet space, hook ups for washer and dryer, in great quiet community featuring entertainment for the entire family including two pools, fitness facility, tennis courts, basketball court, playground; across the street from the club house. Great Location in the heart of Altamonte Springs, minutes away from beautiful Cranes Roost Park, AMC Movie theater, Altamonte Mall, many options for shopping and dining Minutes from I-4, SR 436, Maitland, Seminole State College, Uptown Altamonte. One of Altamonte Springs best locations! Lake Orienta City Park Across The Street.Water/Sewer included!!All measurements, room sizes and HOA info are approximate and not guaranteed,shall be verified by tenant/tenant agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 FENTON PLACE have any available units?
607 FENTON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 FENTON PLACE have?
Some of 607 FENTON PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 FENTON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
607 FENTON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 FENTON PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 607 FENTON PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 607 FENTON PLACE offer parking?
No, 607 FENTON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 607 FENTON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 FENTON PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 FENTON PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 607 FENTON PLACE has a pool.
Does 607 FENTON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 607 FENTON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 607 FENTON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 607 FENTON PLACE has units with dishwashers.
