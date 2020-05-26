607 FENTON PLACE

Amenities

Move in ready! Cozy and spacious bright first floor 2/2, new carpet, plenty of closet space, hook ups for washer and dryer, in great quiet community featuring entertainment for the entire family including two pools, fitness facility, tennis courts, basketball court, playground; across the street from the club house. Great Location in the heart of Altamonte Springs, minutes away from beautiful Cranes Roost Park, AMC Movie theater, Altamonte Mall, many options for shopping and dining Minutes from I-4, SR 436, Maitland, Seminole State College, Uptown Altamonte. One of Altamonte Springs best locations! Lake Orienta City Park Across The Street.Water/Sewer included!!All measurements, room sizes and HOA info are approximate and not guaranteed,shall be verified by tenant/tenant agent.