All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36

605 Youngstown Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

605 Youngstown Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
2/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs ~ Vaulted Ceilings and Laminate Flooring! - Available Nov 15th! NO PETS allowed as per the HOA! **Please text Tamara Martin for showings at 407-760-0835. Include property address, your name, and desired move-in date**

Rent includes water/sewer, trash removal, washer/dryer, and access to great amenities!

Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo Located in the heart of Altamonte Springs! Freshly painted in the perfect greige color (not yet shown in photos)! Open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings and picture windows with lots of natural light! The brick fireplace adds a warm touch! Absolutely no carpet, with laminate wood flooring in living room and bedrooms, and tile floors in kitchen/baths! The kitchen is complete with breakfast bar and closet pantry! The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and private bath with tiled shower! French doors off the living room lead to the 2nd bedroom with full private bath! Inside utility with stackable washer/dryer included!

Hidden Springs is centrally located with immediate access to SR-434, SR-436, and I-4! Zoned for top-rated schools! Minutes from Downtown Orlando and a wide variety of shopping, dining, & entertainment ~ Altamonte Mall ~ Cranes Roost Park ~ Uptown Altamonte! Amenities galore, including swimming pools, spa, fitness center, tennis courts, fantastic playground, racquet ball, and boat/jet ski parking!

Application fee is $45.00 per adult
Hidden Springs HOA charges $100.00 application fee ~ Submitted and paid for AFTER you are approved through Infinity
There is a one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1838450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 have any available units?
605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 have?
Some of 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 currently offering any rent specials?
605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 pet-friendly?
No, 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 offer parking?
Yes, 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 offers parking.
Does 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 have a pool?
Yes, 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 has a pool.
Does 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 have accessible units?
No, 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus