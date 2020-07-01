605 Youngstown Pkwy # 36

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking gym pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities gym parking playground pool hot tub tennis court

2/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs ~ Vaulted Ceilings and Laminate Flooring! - Available Nov 15th! NO PETS allowed as per the HOA! **Please text Tamara Martin for showings at 407-760-0835. Include property address, your name, and desired move-in date**



Rent includes water/sewer, trash removal, washer/dryer, and access to great amenities!



Two Bedroom, Two Bath Condo Located in the heart of Altamonte Springs! Freshly painted in the perfect greige color (not yet shown in photos)! Open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings and picture windows with lots of natural light! The brick fireplace adds a warm touch! Absolutely no carpet, with laminate wood flooring in living room and bedrooms, and tile floors in kitchen/baths! The kitchen is complete with breakfast bar and closet pantry! The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings and private bath with tiled shower! French doors off the living room lead to the 2nd bedroom with full private bath! Inside utility with stackable washer/dryer included!



Hidden Springs is centrally located with immediate access to SR-434, SR-436, and I-4! Zoned for top-rated schools! Minutes from Downtown Orlando and a wide variety of shopping, dining, & entertainment ~ Altamonte Mall ~ Cranes Roost Park ~ Uptown Altamonte! Amenities galore, including swimming pools, spa, fitness center, tennis courts, fantastic playground, racquet ball, and boat/jet ski parking!



Application fee is $45.00 per adult

Hidden Springs HOA charges $100.00 application fee ~ Submitted and paid for AFTER you are approved through Infinity

There is a one-time $100.00 admin fee due at lease signing



No Pets Allowed



