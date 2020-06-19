All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs, FL
605 Applewood Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

605 Applewood Avenue

605 Applewood Avenue · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

605 Applewood Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1849 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Applewood Avenue have any available units?
605 Applewood Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 605 Applewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 Applewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Applewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Applewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 605 Applewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 605 Applewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 605 Applewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Applewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Applewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 605 Applewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 605 Applewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 Applewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Applewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Applewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Applewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Applewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
