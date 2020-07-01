602 ORANGE DRIVE

Amenities

2 bedroom/2 Bath over 1000 sq.ft. all yours! See Lake Orienta from your bedroom window. Beautiful sunrise. Screened porch overlooks large pool. You will have 3 pools, beach volleyball court, tennis courts AND Lake Access with a fishing dock here in the heart of Altamonte Springs! Play beach volleyball lake side by 1 of your 3 pools! Use your Clubhouse to rent out for parties. Laundromat included in complex i Walk to Publix, Altamonte Mall, eateries, bus route and even to Cranes Roost Park! Altamonte Hospital (Advent Health) right across the street. Completely updated baths. 2nd Floor Quiet Condo with all the beautiful views. Do not miss out on this opportunity.