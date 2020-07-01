All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated April 1 2020 at 7:11 AM

602 ORANGE DRIVE

602 Orange Drive · No Longer Available
Location

602 Orange Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
2 bedroom/2 Bath over 1000 sq.ft. all yours! See Lake Orienta from your bedroom window. Beautiful sunrise. Screened porch overlooks large pool. You will have 3 pools, beach volleyball court, tennis courts AND Lake Access with a fishing dock here in the heart of Altamonte Springs! Play beach volleyball lake side by 1 of your 3 pools! Use your Clubhouse to rent out for parties. Laundromat included in complex i Walk to Publix, Altamonte Mall, eateries, bus route and even to Cranes Roost Park! Altamonte Hospital (Advent Health) right across the street. Completely updated baths. 2nd Floor Quiet Condo with all the beautiful views. Do not miss out on this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 ORANGE DRIVE have any available units?
602 ORANGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 ORANGE DRIVE have?
Some of 602 ORANGE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 ORANGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
602 ORANGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 ORANGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 602 ORANGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 602 ORANGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 602 ORANGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 602 ORANGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 ORANGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 ORANGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 602 ORANGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 602 ORANGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 602 ORANGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 602 ORANGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 ORANGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

