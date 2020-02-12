555 Majestic Palm Drive.

Amenities

This is a new construction 3/3.5 townhouse in Altamonte Springs! 2 car garage, walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, second floor laundry and loads of storage. Community pool, close to Advent Health Altamonte, the Altamonte Mall and many other stores and restaurants. Available June 1, call Angela at 407-701-7183



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

