Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

555 Majestic Palm Drive

555 Majestic Palm Dr · No Longer Available
Location

555 Majestic Palm Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
This is a new construction 3/3.5 townhouse in Altamonte Springs! 2 car garage, walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, second floor laundry and loads of storage. Community pool, close to Advent Health Altamonte, the Altamonte Mall and many other stores and restaurants. Available June 1, call Angela at 407-701-7183

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,100, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 555 Majestic Palm Drive have any available units?
555 Majestic Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Majestic Palm Drive have?
Some of 555 Majestic Palm Drive's amenities include new construction, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Majestic Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
555 Majestic Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Majestic Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 555 Majestic Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 555 Majestic Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 555 Majestic Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 555 Majestic Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Majestic Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Majestic Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 555 Majestic Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 555 Majestic Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 555 Majestic Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Majestic Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Majestic Palm Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

