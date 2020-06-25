540 Cranes Way #106

Amenities

pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs - This property is a nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with a community pool and tennis courts. Conveniently located near the Altamonte Mall and I-4 highway. HOA approval is required.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE3781098)