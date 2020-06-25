All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 540 Cranes Way #106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
540 Cranes Way #106
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

540 Cranes Way #106

540 Cranes Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

540 Cranes Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3/2 Condo in Altamonte Springs - This property is a nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with a community pool and tennis courts. Conveniently located near the Altamonte Mall and I-4 highway. HOA approval is required.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE3781098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 Cranes Way #106 have any available units?
540 Cranes Way #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
Is 540 Cranes Way #106 currently offering any rent specials?
540 Cranes Way #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 Cranes Way #106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 Cranes Way #106 is pet friendly.
Does 540 Cranes Way #106 offer parking?
No, 540 Cranes Way #106 does not offer parking.
Does 540 Cranes Way #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 Cranes Way #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 Cranes Way #106 have a pool?
Yes, 540 Cranes Way #106 has a pool.
Does 540 Cranes Way #106 have accessible units?
No, 540 Cranes Way #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 540 Cranes Way #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 Cranes Way #106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 540 Cranes Way #106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 540 Cranes Way #106 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus