Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM
1 of 12
536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE
536 Via Del Oro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
536 Via Del Oro Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home with zero maintenance. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is located in the beautiful gated La Vitas community. Rent includes lawn care and access to community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE have any available units?
536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Altamonte Springs, FL
.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Altamonte Springs Rent Report
.
What amenities does 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE have?
Some of 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs
.
Does 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 VIA DEL ORO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
