Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: NOW



Price: $1299/mo

524 Sun Valley Village #101

Altamonte Springs, Florida, 32714

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Subdivision: Stone Creek At Wekiva

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Condo

Square Ft: 1332

Year Built: 1984



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*1st Floor Unit

*1 Car Carport

*Reserve A Covered Parking Spot For A Small Monthly Fee

*Reserve A Storage Unit For A Small Monthly Fee

*Screened In Patio

*Granite Countertops

*Upgraded Kitchen

*Wood-Look Vinyl Flooring

*Water INCLUDED

*Fireplace

*Ceiling Fans In Many Rooms

*COMMUNITY Basketball Court

*COMMUNITY Clubhouse

*COMMUNITY Pool

*COMMUNITY Spa

*COMMUNITY Dog Walking Area

*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando

*JUST 40 MINUTES To: The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 434 & 436

*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping & Schools

*CONVENIENT To: Seminole County Bike Trail

*CONVENIENT To: Dozens Of Great Restaurants

*JUST 25 MINUTES To: Sanford Airport

*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED

*Blinds INCLUDED

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

*AVAILABLE: NOW



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 436 turn right onto Montgomery Rd., left onto Jamestown Blvd., take 2nd left onto Sun Valley Village. Destination is on your right.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com

